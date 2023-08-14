Linda Ronstadt's 'Canciones de mi Padre' to be reissued on vinyl

One of the most popular mariachi albums ever recorded, performed by Tucson icon, vocalist Linda Ronstadt more than 35 years ago, is set for reissue this September.

Iconic Artists Group plans to re-release "Canciones de mi Padre" on vinyl and compact disc on Sept. 8.

Ronstadt recorded "Canciones" in 1987, an homage to the traditional Spanish-language songs she grew up with in Tucson, backed by top ensembles, including Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano and Mariachi Los Galleros de Pedro Rey.

"Canciones" received the nod for best Mexican-American performance at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021, and has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Copies of the new reissue will be available at the final HOCO Fest, being held Sept. 1-4 at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. It can also be purchased online.