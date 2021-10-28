Lights, frights, and more as neighborhoods prepare for Halloween

TANQUE VERDE, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Halloween is just days away, preparations for the big day started weeks ago for one neighborhood.

"The decorating process is a process. It probably took us a good 12 to 16 hours," Rose Martin, President of the Forty Niner County Club Homeowner's Association, said about her decorations.

Martin is one of the many in the Forty Niner Country Club neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween.

"It's expanded every year," Mike Dessly, who has been decorating his home for 12 years, said. "I change something up every year. I like it a lot."

But they are just two of the many people behind a neighborhood of lights and frights.

"This neighborhood is especially wild because more and more people started doing it and really going all out," Dessly said.

"Halloween isn't just a day, it's the entire season," Martin added. "So what better way to introduce than to get the community to start decorating."

The decorations are great, but more importantly, they both said that the candy is up to par.

"You got to have the candy. You go through a lot of candy," Dessly said. On average he gets between 500 to 1,000 people each Halloween.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

