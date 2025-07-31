Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning sparks brush fire in Santa Rita Mountains, Corona Del Tucson Fire says

A lightning strike sparked a small brush fire Tuesday in the Santa Rita Mountain range, according to the Corona de Tucson Fire District.

The fire is estimated to be between 2.5 and 5 acres in size. Fire crews from CDTFD responded to the blaze, which is burning on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

CDTFD says no structures are currently threatened, and recent heavy rains have helped stop the fire’s spread. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor the area until Forest Service personnel arrived.

The closest cross streets to the fire are South Houghton Road and Camino Aurelia.

KGUN 9 will have more information as it comes in.

