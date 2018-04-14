Lifeguards needed in Pima County to fill summer positions

Jordan Velarde
5:07 PM, Apr 13, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Looking for a summer job? Pima County is seeking lifeguards and water safety instructors to fill summer positions.

Lifeguards will make  $11.50 per hour, safety instructors have been boosted to $12.53 and principal lifeguards will make a minimum of $13.50 per hour.

Three lifeguard training classes have also been added this spring, certifications and time schedule can be found at pima.gov/pools.

Lifeguard training classes are mandatory for all lifeguard positions.

 

