Lifeguards needed for summer work at Pima County Pools

KGUN
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 18:46:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a summer job? Pima County is hiring for the position of lifeguard and water safety instructors for the summer months at county pools.

The hourly pay rate for this season is;

  • Lifeguards: $13.15 per hour
  • Water safety instructors: $14.09 per hour
  • Principal lifeguards: $15.10 per hour

Information on the mandatory lifeguard training classes and required certification is available at webcms.pima.gov.

Pima County Natural Resources are cautiously optimistic that they will be able to run programs at county pools this summer and plan to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Pima County Health guidelines to ensure the safety of the public.

