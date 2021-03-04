Lifeguards needed for summer work at Pima County Pools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a summer job? Pima County is hiring for the position of lifeguard and water safety instructors for the summer months at county pools.

The hourly pay rate for this season is;



Lifeguards: $13.15 per hour

Water safety instructors: $14.09 per hour

Principal lifeguards: $15.10 per hour

Information on the mandatory lifeguard training classes and required certification is available at webcms.pima.gov.

Pima County Natural Resources are cautiously optimistic that they will be able to run programs at county pools this summer and plan to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Pima County Health guidelines to ensure the safety of the public.