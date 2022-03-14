Life Coaches gain popularity during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Meet Michelle Fraley. As a Certified Life Coach, she works one-on-one with people everyday. She helps them be their best self and live their best life.

"So many of us just sort of put one foot in front of the other. We don't recognize whether or not our life is giving us meaning, giving us purpose," said Fraley.

That's exactly what people began to question when the pandemic began and the world slowed down. For life coaches like Fraley, it led to a rush of clients.

"People became still during the pandemic, sometimes for the first time ever. In this stillness, some people realized they really didn't have adequate coping skills for change," said Fraley.

Mary Figge is one of many who decided to seek out a life coach and give something new a try.

"She's helped me with so many areas of my life, including how the pandemic affected my 15-year-old," said Figge.

Figge's work with a life coach has not only benefited her, but those who mean the most.

"It's amazing the transformation that I've gone through. Pack away what you don't need to carry anymore and focus on what the good things are," said Figge.

Fraley encourages all of her clients to find out what makes them happy.

"Sometimes our growth isn't just about removing negatives, it's about adding things to our life that bring us joy, that bring us pleasure, that bring us passion," said Fraley.

It's about helping people feel peace and joy in every stage of life.

"We don't know if you need help. Really, reach out. If you meet one and they are not a great fit, keep trying. There will be somebody out there that's a good match for you," said Fraley.

