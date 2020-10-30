Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys offer $1K scholarship program for high school seniors in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys are offering their '2021 Scholarship Program' for high school seniors in need.

The office is accepting applications through January 1, 2021 and will provide $1,000 to 21 eligible students who can prove financial need. Scholarships will go directly toward tuition expenses.

“Glen and I strongly believe in paying forward our blessings by providing opportunities for our team members and community neighbors to help them reach their full potential. This scholarship program was created to provide support and encouragement to financially distressed high school seniors who want to further their education, build impactful relationships, and be a positive change in the lives of others. Together we can do more than alone, and today’s students are an integral piece of making our world a better place for generations to come,” stated Kevin Rowe, Esq.

The funds will be given to students in Tucson, Phoenix, Chicago, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and Merrillville to help low-income students achieve higher education goals.

For more information about the scholarship or to apply, click here.