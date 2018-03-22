Legislature to ban tanning beds for teens under 18

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Thursday, skin cancer survivors are asking the Arizona state legislature to stop certain people from using indoor tanning beds. The House Health Committee bill would rewrite current legislation to make it illegal for anyone under 18 years old to use an indoor tanning bed.

The only exception: someone under 18 could use a tanning bed if it's in their private home. This bill also bans tanning salons from hiding the risks of using tanning beds.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is the fifth most common type of skin cancer in Arizona. Research shows people who use tanning devices before age 35 increase their risk for developing melanoma by 59%. If this passes, Arizona would join about 15 other states with similar laws. After the hearing Thursday morning, this could go directly to the senate for a vote.