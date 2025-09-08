Leeza Glazier named general manager/news director at KGUN/KWBA

TUCSON, Ariz. — KGUN and KWBA, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliated television stations serving Southern Arizona, announce the promotion of News Director Leeza Glazier to the position of General Manager/News Director, effective Sept. 8.

Glazier will continue to oversee the station’s news operation while leading other strategic initiatives to ensure KGUN/KWBA remain committed to serving the people of Southern Arizona.

"Moving to Tucson to raise my family and lead the news team at KGUN nearly nine years ago was a pivotal moment in my life," said Glazier. "The Sonoran desert’s majesty and the amazing people who call this land home inspire me every day. I look forward to working with the dedicated team at KGUN while building on our station’s tradition of impactful journalism and community service."

Glazier has more than 20 years of experience in news and station management. She joined the KGUN team in June 2017 from Scripps' sister station KERO in Bakersfield, California, where she served as news director. Prior to KERO, she was the assistant news director at ABC affiliate KFSN in Fresno. Her career also includes tenure as assistant news director for the Ohio News Network, based at WBNS in Columbus, Ohio; morning executive producer in Jacksonville, Florida; and news director at WOWK in Huntington-Charleston, West Virginia.

"Leeza brings extensive local news experience and a genuine understanding of Southern Arizona," said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at The E.W. Scripps Company. "I’m excited for her to lead our station operations, to drive innovation and build even stronger, more meaningful connections within the community."

Beginning her career in front of the camera, Glazier worked as a weather forecaster, reporter, and anchor in Alexandria and Shreveport, Louisiana, and in Huntington-Charleston, West Virginia. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, where she worked at WOUB-TV and radio. Glazier grew up in Alliance, Ohio and her first job was delivering the afternoon newspaper, The Alliance Review.

Glazier lives in Tucson with her three children.