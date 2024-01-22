Watch Now
Learn about proposed changes to Tucson public transit at these Sun Tran meetings

KGUN 9
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 12:27:00-05

Starting Monday, Jan. 22, Sun Tran will host a series of public meetings to discuss proposed transit changes derived from a Comprehensive Operational Analysis.

The proposed changes are the result of an evaluation of all aspects of Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle services throughout Tucson and the greater Tucson area, by the City of Tucson and Sun Tran, in partnership with the Pima Association of Governments, according to a news release posted by Sun Tran.

The public meetings follow nearly 11 months of public outreach to gather input on proposed changes to improve transit efficiency, equity and effectiveness, the news release said.

The meetings are as follows:

  • Monday, January 22, 5 p.m. - Fred Archer Recreation Center; 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Tuesday, January 23, 12 p.m. - Tucson City Council Ward 2 Office; 7820 E. Broadway.
  • Wednesday, January 24, 12 p.m. - Woods Memorial Library; 3455 N. First Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 
  • Thursday, January 25, 12 p.m. - Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers; 7474 S. Camino De Oeste.
  • Thursday, January 25, 4:30 p.m. - Miller-Golf Links Library; 9640 E Golf Links Road.
  • Friday, January 26, 12 p.m. - Quincie Douglas Recreation Center; 1575 E. 36th St.
  • Monday, January 29, 5 p.m. - Tucson City Council Ward 6 Office; 3202 E. First St.

 
 

