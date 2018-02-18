League of Women Voters discuss immigration

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
10:08 PM, Feb 17, 2018

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson gathered to discuss immigration Saturday in a meeting open to the general public.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson gathered to discuss immigration Saturday in a meeting open to the general public.

The program at the Pima County Public Library, 101 N. Stone, was titled: When immigration Hits a Wall; Life in the Borderlands.

Three featured Tucsonans discussed immigration from the legal viewpoint. The guest speakers included Mo Goldman, Lorena Verdugo, and Alejandro Ursua.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top