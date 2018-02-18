League of Women Voters discuss immigration

TUCSON, Ariz. - The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson gathered to discuss immigration Saturday in a meeting open to the general public.

The program at the Pima County Public Library, 101 N. Stone, was titled: When immigration Hits a Wall; Life in the Borderlands.

Three featured Tucsonans discussed immigration from the legal viewpoint. The guest speakers included Mo Goldman, Lorena Verdugo, and Alejandro Ursua.