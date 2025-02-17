Le Cave's Bakery announces closure after 90 years in business

The long-operating Le Cave's Bakery is closing its doors after 90 years in business.

A post on the bakery's Facebook page said its last day will be Sunday, Feb. 23, "or sooner depending on remaining supplies and staffing."

No reason was given in the post.

Le Cave's was born on South Sixth Avenue in 1935, where it served as a neighborhood bakery to south-side residents for more than eight decades.

A court order closed that location in 2017, after it failed a number of health inspections. It briefly reopened and closed a second time, before it was resurrected in a closed Jack-in-the-Box in 2018, at 3950 E. 22nd St., under new ownership.

