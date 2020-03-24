Menu

Lawyers seeking release of nonviolent inmates in Tucson jail

Posted: 6:12 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 09:12:52-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in in the county jail in Tucson to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Attorneys in the Pima County Public Defender’s Office compiled a list of 139 inmates who they say should be released and delivered the names to prosecutors.

It’s unclear how many inmates could end up being released. The releases, which ultimately must be approved by a judge, are expected to be carried out rapidly.

Officials say 234 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Arizona. No confirmed cases have been reported in Arizona's jails and prisons.

