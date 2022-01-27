Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Lawyer who quit Legislature rebuked for campaign misconduct

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The blur of car lights zip past the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue, along with other buildings and structures around the state as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
arizona state capitol AP
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:06:28-05

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona judge who presides over attorney discipline matters has signed a formal reprimand of a lawyer and former state legislator for unprofessional conduct during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for Yavapai County attorney.

The judge's Jan. 19 order stemmed from an agreement in which ex-Rep. David Stringer acknowledged sending campaign mailers that mischaracterized court rulings to impugn County Attorney Sheila Polk’s character. Stringer resigned from the Legislature in 2019 after it was revealed that he was arrested in 1983 and accused of paying teenage boys for sex.

Stringer denied that allegation and said he struck a deferred prosecution agreement because of a chance that he could lose.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!