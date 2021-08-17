Watch
Lawsuit seeks to block Arizona ban on Down syndrome abortion

Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:48:31-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn parts of a new Arizona law set to take effect next month.

The lawsuit challenges a ban on abortions because of a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome and a “personhood” provision that confers all the rights of people on fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses.

Attorney Emily Nestler with the Center for Reproductive Rights says abortion is a constitutionally protected right, and politicians shouldn't get to say when women can exercise it. Supporters of the law said when it was passed that it would block discrimination against children diagnosed with genetic conditions before birth.

