Lawsuit highlights sex video by police sergeant

PHOENIX - A lawsuit against four Arizona policemen has brought to light a body cam video a sergeant taped of himself having sex in his office.

The U.S. District Court lawsuit filed in June by Richard Manriquez alleges officers violated his civil rights during a 2016 arrest because Superior Police Department hired officers disciplined by other agencies. It says then-Sgt. Anthony Doran was fired after the video was discovered.



The department's administrative manager Francine Gonzales said Wednesday Pinal County Sheriff's Office handled the internal investigation before Doran's April dismissal.



The Arizona Republic said no criminal charges were filed against Doran, who the Pima County Sheriff's Office fired previously for kissing and fondling a woman in his patrol car.



Messages left at a telephone number listed for an Anthony Doran were not returned.

