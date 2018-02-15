Late winter storm brings rain

TUCSON, Ariz. - Around 5 a.m., the National Weather Service Tucson office posted this tweet.

"Heavy rain atop Mt Lemmon, over 4 inches as of 5 am has resulted in a rise on #SabinoCreek near Marshall Gulch. Expect a 1-2 ft rise on the creek @ lower elevations later this morning @SabinoCanyonAZ likely impacting the crossings. Plan ahead if you are hiking in the rain."

The NWS also noted the total precipitable water value of 1.15 inches is a record value for any February 15 on record (or since 1951). The previous record precipitable water value for Feb. 15 was 0.85 inch. (For reference: Precipitable Water is the depth of water in a column of our atmosphere, if that water were to fall as rain.)

As of early Thursday morning, most valley locations had received between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain in 24 hours. Nearly 5 inches of rain had fallen atop Mount Lemmon, and with steady rain continuing, it will likely be Saturday morning before we get official totals.

We've seen more than 0.50" of rain at the Tucson Airport since midnight, and nearly an inch in 24 hours. We'll be watching to see if we tie or exceed the daily record of 0.94" for this day, set in 2008. pic.twitter.com/CqgxnXVifz — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) February 15, 2018

The daily record rain total for this day, February 15, is 0.94 inches, set back in 2008. It will be interesting to see if we tie or exceed it by the end of the day.

Stay tuned to Chief Meteorologist Erin Christiansen for updates at 5, 6, and 10 on KGUN 9 On Your Side, and www.kgun9.com.