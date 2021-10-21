Watch
Last day to request vote-by-mail ballot for general election

Posted at 3:53 PM, Oct 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The last day that a voter can request a general election ballot be mailed to their home for Tucson city elections is tomorrow, Oct. 22.

Tucson's general election will take place on Nov. 2.

Those who lost their ballots, or who are on the inactive voter list may make a request by calling the City Clerk at 520-791-3221.

Voters must place their ballots in the mail no later than Oct. 27 for it to be received by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

Alternatively, there will be voting locations open on election day where voters can drop off their ballot, cast a vote-by-mail ballot in person, or receive and vote a vote-by-mail replacement ballot.

For a list of ballot drop-off and voting locations, visit tucsonaz.gov.

