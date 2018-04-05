Last day of Houghton Bridge demolition

TUCSON, Ariz - Construction contractors will now begin building the new southbound Houghton Road Bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad after Wednesday's demolition.

Construction will start within the next several days.

There are no traffic restrictions associated with the work, because all of the Houghton Road traffic is sharing lanes on the new northbound Houghton Bridge.

Houghton's improvement project also includes widening, intersection improvement, and landscaping between I-10 and Speedway, conducted over a period of several years.

Here's a time lapse of the final demolition of the bridge from Tucson DOT Project Manager, Austin Wesnitzer.