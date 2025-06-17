Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Last chance to voice opinion on Tucson Water proposed rate changes

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for the Mayor and Council to convene about the proposal, and the public is welcome to express their opinions.
Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 5.41.32 AM.png
Athena Kehoe
Map distinguishes Unincorporated Pima County
Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 5.41.32 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — If you’d like to voice your opinion on the Tucson Water proposed differential water rates, today might be your last chance.

The City of Tucson announced the council meeting will be held at the Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday due to a technology failure in the Mayor and Council Chambers that is being repaired.

Tucson Water is proposing three adjustments:

  1. Differential Water Rates for unincorporated Pima County residents.
  2. Water Conservation Fee for all Tucson Water customers.
  3. Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Fee for Tucson water customers located within Tucson city limits.

Trying to fix the differential water rates has been a discussion over the last few years, according to John Kmiec, Director of Tucson Water.

Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 5.41.32 AM.png
Map distinguishes Unincorporated Pima County

Kmiec explains that residents who live within Tucson city limits usually help cover the extra costs that are needed for customers who live in unincorporated areas.

“About 28% of Tucson Water customers actually live in the unincorporated parts of the community. However, it costs the utility about 36% of our annual expenses to serve those customers," he says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

———
Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood