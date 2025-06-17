Last chance to voice opinion on Tucson Water proposed rate changes

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — If you’d like to voice your opinion on the Tucson Water proposed differential water rates, today might be your last chance.

The City of Tucson announced the council meeting will be held at the Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday due to a technology failure in the Mayor and Council Chambers that is being repaired.

Tucson Water is proposing three adjustments:



Differential Water Rates for unincorporated Pima County residents. Water Conservation Fee for all Tucson Water customers. Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Fee for Tucson water customers located within Tucson city limits.

Trying to fix the differential water rates has been a discussion over the last few years, according to John Kmiec, Director of Tucson Water.

Athena Kehoe Map distinguishes Unincorporated Pima County

Kmiec explains that residents who live within Tucson city limits usually help cover the extra costs that are needed for customers who live in unincorporated areas.

“About 28% of Tucson Water customers actually live in the unincorporated parts of the community. However, it costs the utility about 36% of our annual expenses to serve those customers," he says.

