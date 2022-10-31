Watch Now
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94

Larry Schnebly at KGUN 9
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 14:15:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Long-time KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passed away Friday, Oct. 28 at the age of 94 in Tucson.

Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.

larry3.jpg
Larry Schnebly with former KGUN 9 anchor Nina Trasoff

He graduated from Northern Arizona University and spent nearly 35 years working at KGUN 9.

He is the grandson of Sedona Schnebly, who was the namesake of Sedona, Arizona.

Schnebly was an original member of the KGUN 9 coffee group that still meets every Friday.

larry2.jpg
Larry 93rd birthday with the KGUN 9 coffee group
larry4.png
Larry with his granddaughter Sedona, named after Larry's grandmother Sedona Schnebly

Funeral arrangements for Larry Schnebly are pending. KGUN 9 will share service dates and times once they become available.

