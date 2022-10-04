Watch Now
Large group of 54 migrants seen near Lukeville

Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 04, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large group of migrants were found near Lukeville, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Ajo Station agents came across 54 migrants at the border near Lukeville.

According to Chief Modlin, the group had 34 Cubans, 17 Guatemalan children and a Nicaraguan family.

