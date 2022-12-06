Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Large group of 50 migrants found near Port of Lukeville

FjUhtgbXEAQ0RoO.jfif
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
FjUhtgbXEAQ0RoO.jfif
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 16:06:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found 50 migrants during one encounter near the Port of Lukeville, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Last Wednesday evening, agents from Ajo Station found the large group of migrants, who were from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Peru.

The group was taken in for processing.

During another recent encounter, Tuscon Station agents found a group of migrants near Amado, Ariz.

Agents confirm this group wore camouflage, but were tracked with the help of a K9 team.

These seven migrants from Mexico were also taken into custody.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!