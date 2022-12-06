Large group of 50 migrants found near Port of Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found 50 migrants during one encounter near the Port of Lukeville, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Last Wednesday evening, agents from Ajo Station found the large group of migrants, who were from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Peru.

The group was taken in for processing.

Ajo Station agents continue to encounter large groups near the Port of Lukeville.



During another recent encounter, Tuscon Station agents found a group of migrants near Amado, Ariz.

Agents confirm this group wore camouflage, but were tracked with the help of a K9 team.

These seven migrants from Mexico were also taken into custody.

