La Encantada sold for $165 million dollars

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Jll Capital Markets released information on the $165.25-million-dollar sale of the high-end La Encantada shopping center in the Catalina Foothills. Jll represented the seller Macerich Company in the sale.

The announcement of the closed sale came last week.

La Encantada is a 246,256-square-foot, open-air lifestyle center in Tucson, Arizona.

It was built in 2003 and is home to 8 restaurants and 55 retailers, including the only Apple store in Tucson.

It's located at 2905 E. Skyline.

----

