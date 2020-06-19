Menu

La Encantada Apple Store temporarily closing after uptick in COVID cases

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 13:47:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Apple stores across Arizona are temporarily closing after the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Tucson's only Apple Store at La Encantada mall, along with the stores at Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, and Scottsdale Quarter are the stores affected.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail," said Apple in a press release.

