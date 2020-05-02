Menu

La Cocina restaurant serves free meals to other restaurant workers out-of-work

La Cocina restaurant in downtown Tucson served free meals Friday to restaurant workers out of a job during the pandemic.
Posted at 7:51 PM, May 01, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina in downtown Tucson served free meals Friday to restaurant workers out of a job during the pandemic.

The restaurant has started making and serving nearly 200 free and nutritious meals per week to those who are currently out-of-work who have worked for the restaurant industry, according to La Cocina website.

La Cocina has joined the People’s Defense Initiative to help more of the Tucson community in need during this time. Donations made to 'Feed Those Who Feed Us' will go to organizations that are providing food to those in need.

Staff member Emily Butler said "It feels fantastic because in all honesty we see everybody who is in our industry and in the same spot as us. Everyone is waiting for unemployment to come through working 50 hours a week and now we are all just shut in."

The restaurant also served meals to the jobless on Monday and Wednesday.

