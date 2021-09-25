La Co and Tall Boys reopen in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a nine-month closure, La Cocina and Tall Boys are back and busier than ever.

Seeing the kitchen staff hard at work and the community enjoying their meals again is an emotional experience for La Co’s owner— Jo Schneider.

“It literally makes you sort of tear up because when you’re here and the music is playing or there is music on the stage and people are talking and enjoying themselves — the world doesn’t seem so scary," she said.

At the height of the pandemic, she and her son decided to close the restaurants because they wanted to be part of the solution.

Schneider said reopening now just felt right.

“We didn’t really do much advertising. We just sort of opened our doors and just hoped that people would come back and the Tucson community always shows up," she said.

The comeback wasn’t easy, but the team did it.

“We were fortunate enough to get our people back. It’s about taking care of each other," said Schneider.

That’s exactly how the restaurants’ sous chefs Tysen and Christopher felt.

“Jo has taken care of us— all of us—[by] asking how we’re doing [and] trying to help us out with any kind of money if she could or work," said Tysen.

The sous chefs said the reopening meant returning to family.

“It was like a reunion,” said Tysen.

The restaurant is located 201 N Court Avenue an is open seven days a week.

