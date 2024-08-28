KWBA-TV rebranded to Arizona 58

Effective September 1, 2024, KWBA-TV formerly known as The CW Tucson will be rebranded to Arizona 58, reflecting our station’s move from a CW affiliate to an independent full-power television station.

We’re excited to provide the Tucson-Sierra Vista television market a great programming lineup featuring live sports, local news and fan-favorite shows from “Judge Judy” to “The Neighborhood”.

In today’s ever-changing television landscape, sporting events is one category that continues to thrive and provides connection within a fan base. This year, Arizona 58 will televise 100 NHL games featuring both the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes. Arizona 58 will also be home to “Good Morning Football,” a show all things NFL.

When not televising NHL games, Arizona 58’s prime-time programming will feature “The Connors” and one of the country’s most popular shows “Suits”.

While the name changes September 1, we remain committed to the Tucson-Sierra Vista television market serving the communities that make Southern Arizona special.

Arizona 58 can be found on these channels: antenna channel 58; Comcast and Cox cable channel 8; Dish Network channel 58 and DirecTV channel 58.