Krispy Kreme giving out 2 free doughnuts with proof of vaccination

Krispy Kreme is running a sweet deal for all vaccinated individuals.
For one week, Aug. 30 - Sept. 5, the doughnut chain will give anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card two free Original Glazed® doughnuts.
"Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine," said the company on its website.
The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations only.
Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021