Krispy Kreme giving out 2 free doughnuts with proof of vaccination

Krispy Kreme is running a sweet deal for all vaccinated individuals.

For one week, Aug. 30 - Sept. 5, the doughnut chain will give anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card two free Original Glazed® doughnuts.

"Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine," said the company on its website.

The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations only.

For more information, click here.