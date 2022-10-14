Korean corn dogs debut in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Hands Corn Dogs is bringing Tucsonans a different take on a food commonly associated with carnivals and school lunches.

The eatery, now open near the intersection of Glenn Street and Campbell Avenue, Two Hands serves up Korean-style corn dogs, which have been gaining in popularity on the West Coast of the U.S. in the last several years.

According a blog post by language-learning app Ling, corn dogs are a popular street food in South Korea thanks to their affordability and versatility.

The main difference between the Korean-style dogs and the traditional U.S. version lies in the filling, the batter, and the condiment toppines. So, basically the two versions are entirely different from one another.

In the Korean corn dog can be filled with cheese, sausages or other proteins. The batter in a Korean corn dog is typically made from rice flour, as opposed to the cornmeal batter used here in the U.S. And finally, Korean street corn dogs are often seen with creative toppings such as fried potatoes, dry ramen noodles or even a sugar coating that plays against the savory and salty filling.

The California-based chain already has several locations in the Phoenix-metro area, where some of its popular dogs include:



The potato dog, which is coated with cubed potatoes

The spicy dog, which is rolled in Hot Cheetos power and topped with house spicy sauce

Two Hands Dog, topped with the chain's 'signature seasoning' and sweet ranch

To view the full menu, visit the Two Hands website.

Two hands was founded in Los Angeles in 2019. The Tucson location at 2786 N. Campbell Ave. is currently in its 'soft opening' phase.