Kon Tiki named one of the 150 best bars in America

TUCSON, Ariz. - One of America's top-rated bars is right here in Tucson, according to The Daily Meal.

Kon Tiki made is located on Broadway near Swan and made #144 on the list.

The local restaurant has been thriving for 55 years and the general manager attributes all the success to creativity.

"I think you have to be creative," said George Shaar. "I think you have to have your niche and again I think it is the vibe and the value and being one of a kind here in Tucson."

I'm learning to make some fun cocktails!! One of the top-rated bars in America is right here in Tucson. It has been here for 55 years too. I'll take you inside and share the secret to its success at 6pm @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/7XaoUtEUbd — Priscilla KGUN9 (@PriscillaCasper) February 5, 2018

Shaar says when he heard Kon Tiki was named in the 150 best bars in America list, he didn't believe it.

"I said no way, I have been fooled before... we have been working hard," he said. "2017 was a year of transition for us and I got to tell you everyone here is passionate about serving and making a good product."

He says the restaurant is known for its tropical drinks like the "scorpion" where two people are required to drink it and customers can only order a maximum of two.

Aside from the drinks, the restaurant brings an island feel with its Polynesian and Asian style menu.

Shaar says in the next couple weeks, they plan to roll out a new drink and food menu.

"We just try to spread the spirit of aloha," he said.