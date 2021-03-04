Kingman struggles to emerge from under cyberattack

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman officials say municipal employees aided by Arizona National Guard technology personnel continue working to unravel a cyberattack that targeted the city’s computer system.

The attack last Friday knocked down the system, with results that included no access to email and loss of customers’ ability to pay utility bills online. City officials said in a statement that the extent of the attack remained undetermined and that backup servers and other equipment must be checked.

