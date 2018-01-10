Kinder Fairs to be held to get parents ready for open enrollment

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Getting kids enrolled into school for the first time may be challenging to some with so many options and questions during the application process.

But if you have or know someone with a child ready to move up to Kindergarten, there is help available.

On Wednesday, January 10th, the TUSD Infant And Early Learning Center Brichta Center is hosting a Kinder Fairs to give families an opportunity to learn about option, ask questions and put in open enrollment applications. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m..

There will also be another opportunity on Thursday, January 25th, at the Schumaker Learning Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m..

Pizza will be provided at both events.