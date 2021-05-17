Watch
Kimberley Yee announces GOP bid for Arizona governor

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor. Photo by Arizona Statue Legislature.
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:56:18-04

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor.

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments.

She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

