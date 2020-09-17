Kidnapped Tucson man located by PCSD, 3 suspects arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who reported himself as kidnapped Wednesday has been located by Pima County Sheriff deputies.

According to a news release, around 1:30 p.m., PCSD received a call from a man in distress who alleged his vehicle, a black Jeep, was being stolen.

During the call, the victim stated he was in a vehicle with multiple men who were driving in the area of Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road.

Soon after, the phone call suddenly ended, leading dispatchers attempting to get back in contact with him, but they were unsuccessful.

At 3:30 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle matching the stolen Jeep description.

"Evidence located in the vehicle lead deputies to believe further crimes had occurred," PCSD said.

After conducting multiple interviews, detectives were led to a man's location, who identified himself as the kidnap victim. He was then transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Detectives identified three suspects involved in the kidnapping as 43-year-old Floyd White, 27-year-old Anthony Almond, and 32-year-old Joseluis Gomez.

All three suspects were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple felonies, including Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

