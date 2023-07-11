KIDCO afterschool registration begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Registration for Tucson Parks and Recreation's KIDCO after-school program opens Monday, July 17th.

The program offers activities, like sports, nutrition, and arts and crafts, for children between the ages of 5-11.

Julissa Galindo, Recreation Program Coordinator for Tucson Parks & Rec. says, "They say Tucson Parks and Recreation is the department of fun and you know, we're here to provide a fun and safe environment for children."

"We hope that the Tucson community does choose to provide that service for children. It can be sports based, it's group games, team building activities, arts & crafts, nutrition," Galindo said.

There are over 21 different facilities affiliated with the KIDCO. The program only costs $500 for the entire school year for Tucson residents.