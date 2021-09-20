Kicking off El Tour Season with El Tour Loop de Loop

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — A fun family event this Saturday, Sept. 25 -- El Tour Loop de Loop starts with free coffee at the Mercado Annex from 6:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

El Tour's non-profits will be on hand from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can then ride the loop from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Enjoy food trucks, live music, the beer garden, door prizes and more at the Mercado Annex after party.

El Tour de Tucson is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Tucson. Registration is now open. Check out routes starting from 102 miles down to the 1 mile fun ride.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

