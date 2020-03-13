KGUN 9's Valerie Cavazos in self-quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Where has KGUN 9's Valerie Cavazos been these past few weeks? She's been self-quarantine after a potential exposure to the coronavirus.

In a video call with her KGUN 9 co-anchor Pat Parris, Cavazos said she recently attended a conference with the group Investigative Journalists and Editors in New Orleans. Just as the conference ended, news broke that one of the attendees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cavazos is in self-quarantine for 14 days and is experiencing no symptoms of the virus. She has been tested for the virus, and is still waiting for results.

"That's been difficult," she said. "I'm just used to being on the go all the time!"

She'll return to the air on Wednesday, March 25.