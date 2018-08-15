Kevin Hart coming to Tucson Music Hall in November

TUCSON, Ariz. - One of the biggest stars in stand-up comedy is coming to Tucson.

As part of the "Irresponsible Tour," Kevin Hart is announcing a show at the Tucson Music Hall on Nov. 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Hart -- who also starred in 2017's Jumanji, Captain Underpants , and more -- sold out large venues across the world in his last comedy tour. He was even the first stand-up comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, with more than 50,000 tickets sold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Hart's Nov. 4 Tucson show will be available at the Tucson Convention Center ticket office, or via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday.