Kelli Ward calls Sen. Jeff Flake "an embarrassment to Arizona" in tweet

Ward called out other Arizona Senate candidates to join her in condemning Senator Flake.
The Republican National Committee also responded in a tweet saying the news is "wall-to-wall with biased coverage" against the president, and that "he has every right to push back. Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd" and goes "too far."
Sen. Flake, turn on the news. It’s wall-to-wall with biased coverage against @POTUS. He has every right to push back. Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd. You’ve gone too far.