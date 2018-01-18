Kelli Ward calls Sen. Jeff Flake "an embarrassment to Arizona" in tweet

Brandi Walker
5:20 PM, Jan 17, 2018

Kelli Ward, who is running for Jeff Flake's Senate seat this year, slammed Flake in a tweet saying his comparison of the president is an embarrassment to Arizona.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Kelli Ward, who is running for Jeff Flake's Senate seat this year, slammed Flake in a tweet saying his comparison of the president is an embarrassment to Arizona.

Ward called out other Arizona Senate candidates to join her in condemning Senator Flake.

The Republican National Committee also responded in a tweet saying the news is "wall-to-wall with biased coverage" against the president, and that "he has every right to push back. Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd" and goes "too far."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top