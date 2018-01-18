Kelli Ward calls Sen. Jeff Flake "an embarrassment to Arizona" in tweet

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Kelli Ward, who is running for Jeff Flake's Senate seat this year, slammed Flake in a tweet saying his comparison of the president is an embarrassment to Arizona.

.@JeffFlake’s appalling comparison of @realDonaldTrump to Soviet dictator Stalin on floor of the Senate today is an embarrassment to AZ. I call on all candidates seeking to replace him to join me in condemning it. @RealSheriffJoe @MarthaMcSally @kyrstensinema @deedra2018 pic.twitter.com/IDH3cCY7Ex — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) January 17, 2018

Ward called out other Arizona Senate candidates to join her in condemning Senator Flake.

The Republican National Committee also responded in a tweet saying the news is "wall-to-wall with biased coverage" against the president, and that "he has every right to push back. Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd" and goes "too far."