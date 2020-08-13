Keeping school spirit without sports at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jane McCollum is the general manager of the 'Marshall Foundation' and said she's been a fan of UArizona football for over 30 years, always looking forward to the start of a new season.

"I wasn't surprised and, in fact, believe that the decision that they (PAC12) made was probably correct."

With the PAC12's decision to cancel fall sports, fans like Jane, are reconciling a fall sans UArizona athletics.

"As much as I love it and my whole life revolves around it...I really do believe that the safety of people and our students and our community is more important than our entertainment," McCullom said.

There are those who didn't agree with the move by the PAC12, but for this longtime Wildcat fan it was a necessary move.

"The hard issues that may be associated with these athletes participating, particularly in football, is life-threatening."

McCollum said she'll put her Wildcat spirit to work for other causes around campus.

'While sports are important, we have so many other great students on campus doing great things."

She said she can't share exactly what those things are yet, but there's big plans to keep school spirit humming even during a pandemic.

"There's way i think that we can communicate a lot of great things to people."