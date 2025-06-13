Keep it local this Father's Day

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — From food to vendor markets, there is something for every dad to enjoy this Father's Day. It’s also a great chance to support local businesses.

At Reid Park Zoo, dads can get in for free on Sunday, as long as they’re paying for a child's admission ticket or another adults admission as well.

In midtown, Brother John’s BBQ is holding a raffle for all dads that dine there on Sunday. Admission into the raffle is free, and some of the prizes include tickets for four people to play a round of golf at the Omni and several different kinds of bottles of alcohol.

Athena Kehoe

If spending time in nature is the goal, Tohono Chul is offering free admission for dads and grandfathers. It opens at 7 a.m. on Sunday and make sure you get there early to beat the heat!

Feast is serving some additional menu items on Sunday, and that list can be found here.

If your main goal is to escape the heat, the Tucson Mall might be what you’re looking for. There will be an indoor Father’s Day Craft and Vendor Market taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Jackie Tran, an editor with Tucson Foodie, says this is a great opportunity to support local businesses.

“Now that it’s summer, business in Tucson is slowing down quite a bit. So it really is important for restaurants that you show up to them right now just so that they’re able to pay their staff," Tran says.

He also explains that holidays like Father's Day welcome the opportunity for families to come together and disconnect from the social world for a bit.

“Food’s a good time for people to just sit together and that’s something that’s less common nowadays with everybody on their phone or working all the time or just sitting in front of the TV,” Tran says. “But just being able to sit at a table together as a family is nice.”