Kaya the Lion dies at the age of 17, Reid Park Zoo announces

Reid Park Zoo
"Reid Park Zoo is sad to announce the passing of Kaya the African lion, who was humanely euthanized this week at the age of 17. Median life expectancy for lions is 16.9 years."
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Reid Park Zoo announces that Kaya the Lion has passed at the age of 17.

Kaya was recently diagnosed with a degenerative spinal disease which impacted her ability to move her legs.

"Reid Park Zoo is sad to announce the passing of Kaya the African lion, who was humanely euthanized this week at the age of 17," the zoo announced.

The statement from the zoo says Kaya came to Reid Park Zoo in 2009 when she was 16 months old.

Keepers quickly caught onto her "bold, inquisitive, and independent nature."

"During her years at the Zoo, Kaya was known as a ferocious and loyal lion, who loved playing with her daughter Nayo."

