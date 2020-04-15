Karnas law firm hands out groceries to families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — Karnas law firm held a grocery hand out Tuesday to help those in need.

The grocery hand outs were welcome to anyone in the community.

The groups goal to keep the community fed during the COVID-19 pandemic and help families who are unable to get food.

Accidental and personal injury attorney David Karnas said "There is going to be enough for all of us in the long run lets limit our purchases and not stock up, what we are doing with these grocery bags is we are hoping to show people that hey we are going to give back especially the items that are essential that they are not getting in the stores."

The grocery hand out was held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Karnas Broadway location.