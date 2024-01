The Tombstone Marshal's Office celebrated a K9 with Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on social media Thursday after the dog tracked down a lost man overnight.

According to the post, a man in his 70s went for a walk at around noon Wednesday and got lost. After an extensive search, K9 Noms found the man, cold and injured, at around 2 a.m.

"A job well done," the Marshal's Office's post said.