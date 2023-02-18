K9 finds three fleeing suspects, stolen car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers were able to find fleeing suspects with the help of a K9, according to Tucson Police Department.

On the night of Feb. 17, officers were called about a home invasion north of the U of A campus.

Multiple suspects were said to have left in a stolen car, says TPD.

The car was abandoned and another car was stolen in the Saint Mary's and Grande area.

According to TPD, K9 officers found one of the cars on the south side of town, which led to the arrest of all three suspects.