K9 deputy locates nearly 100 pounds of marijuana in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man was arrested Tuesday after a K9 deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies to 72 bundles of marijuana in a car during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over the blue Chevrolet HHR for a moving violation on I-10. The driver was 59-year-old Juan Espinoza.

The nearly 100 pounds of marijuana was hidden in the floor of the vehicle under a carpet.

"The cartel and drug traffickers always go out of their way to find creative ways to hide the drugs they bring into our state and country. But our deputies are well-trained," said Sheriff Mark Lamb with PCSO. "This stop was conducted during traffic enforcement efforts, thanks to their hard work and training, they were able to stop those drugs from getting any further into our state."

Espinoza faces several drug charges, including transportation and possession of marijuana.

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.