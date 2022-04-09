JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa is hiring

TUCSON, Ariz. — The JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa hosted a job fair that wrapped up Saturday.

The resort is looking to hire 50 positions in multiple careers in the service industry.

The resort's director of hotel operations, Mark Ochoa, says this event will help them get back to nearly a-hundred-percent staffing, and shows how the travel and leisure industry is rebounding.

"There's some really positive indicators right now. We have a lot of leisure business coming in with spring break," Ochoa said. "We're starting to see signs of group business coming back as well and these large conventions which is really great for us and all of the departments throughout the resort."

If you want to apply for a job at the Marriott in Starr Pass or any other Marriott location, click here.

