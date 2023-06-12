Just Churros new storefront is forty years in the making for owner

Just Churros has offered up their titular sweet treat to Tucsonans for years.

Now they're opening the doors to a brand new storefront, a dream the owner says has been four decades in the making.

Rick Pintor says this lineage dates back to when his grandfather sold churros in downtown Douglas.

The recipe used at his store is the original, something Pintor says he will always cherish.

You can find Just Churros selling fresh baked goods and ice cream sandwiches in the Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center. It's open noon to 8PM Wednesday through Sunday. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

