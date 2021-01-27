'Just Between Friends' pop-up sale is back, what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The bi-annual "Just Between Friends" pop-up sale starts up this week!

The benefit, which helps southern Arizona families who may be struggling financially, runs from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30 at the former Stein Mart at River and Stone (4881 N. Stone Ave).

How it works:

The sale is a way to turn your clutter into cash. Local families sign up as consignors, put a price on their items, and bring them to the venue. JBF organizers handle the rest.

"Consignors earn between 60% - 70% of the sale price. The average consignor check is about $350. Families can use this money to pay off debt," PR Manager Robyn Aydelott said about the event.

Families attending the event to purchase items also benefit. According to the event's press release, shoppers can save 50% - 90% on clothing, shoes, toys, kids gear, furniture, and more.

Ticket/admission information:



Wednesday, Jan. 27 th : 10 a.m. -9 p.m. - Presale Day, Tickets required

: 10 a.m. -9 p.m. - Thursday, Jan. 28 th : 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Open to public, Admission $2 or free Tickets on the website.

: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Open to public, Admission $2 or free Tickets on the website. Friday, Jan. 29 th : 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Open to public – Half Price Day, Free Admission

: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Open to public – Half Price Day, Free Admission Saturday, Jan. 30th: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Open to public – Half Price Day Free Admission

COVID safety rules:

Masks are required for all shoppers. Organizers will be cleaning surfaces multiple times throughout the day and hand sanitizer will be on-hand for attendees. "JBF of Tucson is following city, county and state guidelines and organizers are taking precautions and implementing policies to protect families when they shop."

For more information, visit the JBF website.